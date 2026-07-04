Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 61,012 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 61,012 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.30% of InterDigital worth $23,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $707,477,000 after buying an additional 854,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $251,250,000 after purchasing an additional 123,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in InterDigital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $143,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in InterDigital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $132,973,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,500. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,274,757.12. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $281.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. InterDigital's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. InterDigital's payout ratio is 26.37%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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