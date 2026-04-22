Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,273 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.32% of STERIS worth $80,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,233.05. This trade represents a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $209.98 and a 1-year high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $230.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.07.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. STERIS's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. STERIS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered STERIS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $275.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Further Reading

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