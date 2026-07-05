Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 24,452 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $613.63.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $544.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $520.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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