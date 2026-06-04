Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372,645 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,366,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Get Rollins alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here