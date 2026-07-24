Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 20,025 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,465 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of MasTec worth $69,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $466.89.

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Trading Up 0.5%

MTZ opened at $359.30 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $375.13 and its 200 day moving average is $330.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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