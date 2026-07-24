Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,969 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nordson by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Trading Up 0.2%

NDSN opened at $292.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.07. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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