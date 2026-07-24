Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $53.15 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,943 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 97.6% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 5,697 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,183 shares of the company's stock worth $194,299,000 after purchasing an additional 227,631 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company's stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 329,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $146.94 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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