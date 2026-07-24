Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC $RYCEY

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230,215 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 83,665 shares during the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC accounts for 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC worth $65,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

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Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company's core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

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