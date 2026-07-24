Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 83,910 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 83,910 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $573.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.27 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $606.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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