Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 246,005 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Badger Meter by 11.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase kept an overweight rating on Badger Meter and only trimmed its price target slightly to $170 from $172, implying meaningful upside from current levels. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan Chase kept an rating on Badger Meter and only trimmed its price target slightly to from $172, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also reiterated an outperform rating, though it lowered its target to $162 from $169, suggesting analysts still expect recovery potential. RBC price target update

Royal Bank of Canada also reiterated an rating, though it lowered its target to from $169, suggesting analysts still expect recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Badger Meter’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of EPS estimates, with $1.02 per share versus the $1.01 consensus. Q2 2026 results

Badger Meter’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of EPS estimates, with versus the $1.01 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at $220.3 million , but sales were down 6.6% year over year, and management’s outlook sounded cautious for the back half of the year. Earnings call highlights

Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at , but sales were down year over year, and management’s outlook sounded cautious for the back half of the year. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class action and an August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline , keeping legal overhang front and center for investors. Class action reminder

Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class action and an , keeping legal overhang front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges Badger Meter and executives concealed weakening demand and order trends, reinforcing concerns that the recent earnings decline may not be temporary. Allegations in lawsuit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $123.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm's revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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