Bowie Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,903 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $311,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $47.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CICC Research decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $58.00 to $44.80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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