Box, Inc. $BOX Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,407 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.74% of BOX worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in BOX by 19.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 378,101 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,273,546 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,097,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 682,315 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 111,153 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BOX Trading Down 0.0%

BOX stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOX

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,700 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $68,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 112,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,860,628.28. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $170,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 552,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,361.87. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 148,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,684 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

See Also

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