Box, Inc. $BOX Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,397 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 60,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of BOX worth $26,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in BOX by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,337,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,842,028.75. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $175,778.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 519,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,643,978.08. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,979. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

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BOX Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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