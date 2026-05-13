Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix said its content investments have topped $135 billion over the past decade and generated an estimated $325 billion of economic impact worldwide, supporting more than 425,000 jobs. That reinforces the scale of its production engine and can bolster confidence in the long-term growth story. Reuters article

Netflix said its content investments have topped $135 billion over the past decade and generated an estimated $325 billion of economic impact worldwide, supporting more than 425,000 jobs. That reinforces the scale of its production engine and can bolster confidence in the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also appears to be improving around Netflix’s pricing power and ad-supported business, with analysts and market commentary pointing to rising revenue, improving margins, and strong ad growth expectations. Benzinga article

Investor sentiment also appears to be improving around Netflix’s pricing power and ad-supported business, with analysts and market commentary pointing to rising revenue, improving margins, and strong ad growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is still drawing bullish Wall Street coverage, with recent analyst price targets clustering well above the current share price, suggesting many expect further upside if execution stays on track. Zacks article

Netflix is still drawing bullish Wall Street coverage, with recent analyst price targets clustering well above the current share price, suggesting many expect further upside if execution stays on track. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also being highlighted in media comparisons versus Disney and other peers, but these pieces are mostly commentary on the streaming landscape rather than new company-specific fundamentals. 247WallSt article

Netflix is also being highlighted in media comparisons versus Disney and other peers, but these pieces are mostly commentary on the streaming landscape rather than new company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Netflix, alleging the company illegally collected data on children and used “dark patterns” to make the platform addictive. Even if Netflix disputes the claims, the lawsuit creates legal, regulatory, and reputational risk that could pressure the stock. Reuters lawsuit article

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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