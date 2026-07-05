Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $8.77 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.7% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,065.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,028.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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