Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $132.60 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,581 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 27,494 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $132,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $120,623,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,366,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 12,037.6% during the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $57,330,000 after buying an additional 472,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.6%

XOM stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.84. The firm has a market cap of $640.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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