Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $45.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,135 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 351,713 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.24% of Alamos Gold worth $45,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,118,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $227,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:AGI opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is 6.37%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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