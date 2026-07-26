Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $65,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. PepsiCo's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats plans major expansion at its North Texas facility

News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves.

PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. PepsiCo to cease warehouse operations at Oklahoma production site

Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued PepsiCo should be downgraded to “Sell,” reflecting continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term return potential. PepsiCo: 'Upgrading' From Strong Sell To Sell, But I Still Expect Frozen Returns

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here