Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 22,728 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,897 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 22,728 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Article Title

ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Article Title

New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some commentary says the stock’s rally may be vulnerable if AI disruption fears return, especially around usage-based pricing and long-term software demand. Article Title

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,144 shares of company stock worth $1,730,097 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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