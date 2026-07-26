Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,118 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 121,593 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.7% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $111,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Stock Down 3.1%

APH stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here