Brady Corporation $BRC Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 754.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,870 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Brady worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brady by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Brady by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brady by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,027 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brady currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brady

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 13,011 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.86 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. The trade was a 32.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Brady Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $435.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.07 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 12.93%.Brady's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Brady's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report).

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