Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 204,082 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,565 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 204,082 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.47% of Arch Capital Group worth $164,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.81.

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Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.9%

ACGL opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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