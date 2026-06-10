Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,503 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,855 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.64% of Ingredion worth $44,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 22,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,037,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,351,000 after buying an additional 1,032,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $85,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 143.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,685,000 after buying an additional 701,063 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,207,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,101,000 after buying an additional 303,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Ingredion by 22.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,655,000 after buying an additional 238,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ingredion's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Ingredion

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About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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