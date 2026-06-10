Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,368 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 154,525 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.87% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $73,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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