Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $155.01 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,515 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.34% of Corteva worth $155,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 18,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.48.

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Corteva Stock Down 1.2%

CTVA stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.Corteva's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's payout ratio is 42.35%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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