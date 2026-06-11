Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 215.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,863 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,368 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3%

ZBH stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

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