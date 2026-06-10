Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 476,471 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $46,647,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.57% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 441.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.29.

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Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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