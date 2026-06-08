Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 113,805 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,723 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cigna Group worth $83,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,114 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,718,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $290.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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