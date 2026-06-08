Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,993 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 1,481,772 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of General Motors worth $114,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.0%

GM stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. General Motors Company has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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