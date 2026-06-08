Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $43.69 Million Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $43,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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