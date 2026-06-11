Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 338.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,744 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 209,025 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 310.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE HOG opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $37,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $787,018.68. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,312. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

Further Reading

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