Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 100,733 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 100,733 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $42,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 90.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NRG Energy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $129.26 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.07 and a beta of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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