Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,461 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 23,509 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Leidos worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LDOS opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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