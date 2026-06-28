Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,034 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $157.80 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.14 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,647,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,329,762. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here