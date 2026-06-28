Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,737 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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