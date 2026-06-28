Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,987 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,952 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $40,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $686.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $702.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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