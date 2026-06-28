Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,972 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 18,704 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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