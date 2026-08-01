Braze, Inc. $BRZE Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,231 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Braze worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Braze by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 27,287 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Braze from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Braze and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $24.92 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Braze's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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