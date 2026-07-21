Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,344 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,060 shares of the company's stock worth $231,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 158,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,691 shares of the company's stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $109.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.05 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Bread Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,730. This represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 9,687 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $874,929.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,735.28. The trade was a 24.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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