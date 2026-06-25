Brian Low Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,699 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,796 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,142 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 911,136 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 362,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,727,497.35. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,552,904. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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