Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 7,697 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 2.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,942 shares of the construction company's stock worth $211,281,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after buying an additional 151,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $858.99 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.73 and a 12-month high of $1,005.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $674.47 and a 200-day moving average of $476.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

More Sterling Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Sidoti earnings estimate updates

Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street remains positive article

Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Positive Sentiment: Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Broker suggestions article

Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings history already supports the bullish narrative: Sterling Infrastructure beat expectations in its last quarterly report, and current guidance remains strong, helping justify elevated investor expectations.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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