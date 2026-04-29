BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Holdings Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,184 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for about 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $874,505.94. The trade was a 46.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $1,016,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 336,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,149,631.20. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 237,084 shares of company stock worth $16,634,419 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.38.

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BridgeBio Pharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $106 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing upside guidance. Mizuho Reaffirmation

Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $106 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing upside guidance. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.02 (from -$0.31) and keeps a $100 target, which supports longer‑term upside expectations. HC Wainwright Note

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.02 (from -$0.31) and keeps a $100 target, which supports longer‑term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: BridgeBio announced a settlement related to the Pfizer Vyndamax patent dispute; the resolution removes a material litigation overhang that had been pressuring the stock. (Markets reacted intraday.) Pfizer Settlement

BridgeBio announced a settlement related to the Pfizer Vyndamax patent dispute; the resolution removes a material litigation overhang that had been pressuring the stock. (Markets reacted intraday.) Neutral Sentiment: BridgeBio launched a public health education campaign (PR/advocacy effort) featuring notable advocates — positive for brand and awareness but unlikely to move near-term fundamentals. Health Education Effort

BridgeBio launched a public health education campaign (PR/advocacy effort) featuring notable advocates — positive for brand and awareness but unlikely to move near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and transcripts (earnings/Q&A and "is it too late" investor pieces) are running; they increase attention/volume but don't introduce new clinical or financial data. Investor Coverage

Several media pieces and transcripts (earnings/Q&A and "is it too late" investor pieces) are running; they increase attention/volume but don't introduce new clinical or financial data. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed Q2 2026 EPS to ($0.64) (from -$0.29) and nudged FY2026 EPS slightly lower to ($1.77), flagging weaker near-term profitability than previously modeled. HC Wainwright Revisions

HC Wainwright trimmed Q2 2026 EPS to ($0.64) (from -$0.29) and nudged FY2026 EPS slightly lower to ($1.77), flagging weaker near-term profitability than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other commentary highlight that BridgeBio may not have the setup for an earnings beat, increasing risk that the upcoming quarterly report will disappoint expectations. Earnings Risk Note

Zacks and other commentary highlight that BridgeBio may not have the setup for an earnings beat, increasing risk that the upcoming quarterly report will disappoint expectations. Negative Sentiment: Intraday volatility tied to the Pfizer litigation headlines pushed the stock toward its weakest session in months, indicating investor sensitivity to legal and headlines-driven swings. Intraday Volatility

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 6.4%

BBIO stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2521.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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