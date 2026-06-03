Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $24.14 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,895 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Floor & Decor worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.1%

FND stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

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