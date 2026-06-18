Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Invests $16.37 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,679,554 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $16,372,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 494.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Cesar Jaime sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,007.98. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 421,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,868.81. The trade was a 26.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,922,302. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. The company's revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Patterson-UTI Energy's payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Patterson-UTI Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Patterson-UTI Energy wasn't on the list.

While Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here