Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,650 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 316,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.53% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $109,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $191,952,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,536.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,535,000 after buying an additional 631,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,757 shares of the company's stock worth $160,124,000 after acquiring an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,026,442 shares of the company's stock worth $306,881,000 after acquiring an additional 582,976 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.35 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.35%.Bright Horizons Family Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 33,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,600. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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