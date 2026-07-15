Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 27,305.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,589 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 176,941 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.34% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $19,098,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,909.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company's stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,951 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 80,934 shares of the company's stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $713.35 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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