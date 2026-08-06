Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,026,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,881,000 after purchasing an additional 582,976 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,952,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,779,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,465,000 after buying an additional 257,813 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,757 shares of the company's stock worth $160,124,000 after buying an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,650 shares of the company's stock worth $109,611,000 after buying an additional 316,919 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $779.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.84 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $90,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,197.65. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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