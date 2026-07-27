Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 251,993 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $38,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company's stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

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