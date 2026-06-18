Brightlight Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Brightlight Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 9.6% of Brightlight Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $657,395.20. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Grand Vacations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Grand Vacations wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here