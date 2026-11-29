Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,235,775 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in BrightView were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,091,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,268,756 shares of the company's stock worth $62,118,000 after purchasing an additional 192,376 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,185,923 shares of the company's stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 168,606 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,892,503 shares of the company's stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 381,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,394,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 763,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BV. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightView from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BrightView from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BrightView from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BrightView from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightView

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE:BV opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $819.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.76 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.03%. BrightView's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc. provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. Its services include landscape maintenance, design and development, enhancements, and tree care for properties such as corporate campuses, residential communities, and public spaces. The company also provides snow and ice management and related services to help clients maintain their properties throughout the year. BrightView was formed in 2014 through the combination of landscaping businesses Brickman and ValleyCrest.

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